Luke Hubbard
Analyst
Staff
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 4,644
-
- 2,801
-
- 113
-
- 22
- Said after watching film, he saw a lot more good things that happened then he could originally tell Saturday night. He feels a whole lot better now than he did right after the game.
- Was thrilled with Gabe Reliford, Ju'Juan Johnson and Shone Washington's play. Thought Johnson and Washington both stepped up for injured players really well.
- Liked what he saw from Zy Alexander. Coming off an ACL, he couldn't be tentative, but he was physical and aggressive and played well.
- Nicholls was in a 7-8 man front most of the game, so they were forced to throw the football. They weren't going to run the football into disadvantaged situations.
- Nussmeier leads the nation in passing touchdowns and Lacy leads the SEC in receiving touchdowns through two weeks.
- Says South Carolina is going to be a great and tough environment with GameDay there.
- Thought the Gamecocks played very well against Kentucky. With Lanoris Sellers, Rocket Sanders, Nyck Harbor and other playmakers, their offense is explosive and physical.
- SC leads the SEC in sacks, says their offensive line will have their hands full. They also boast a top-10 defense nationally.
- Confirms they've lost Jacobian Guillory for the season and says he's going into surgery now. They're having conversations with him and his family about the possibility of a medical redshirt.
- Says USC and Nicholls have not wanted them to run the football, which is why they've struggled. He told Joe Sloan to not force the run if it's not there. If they get cover 1 or any other favorable passing situations, they're going to throw it. If SC comes out with three lineman down and an empty box, they're going to hammer the run.
- Thinks Alexander is at the point where he can play 30-40 snaps per game at this point in time.
- Wants to get to a point where they can play 4-5 corners and safeties to keep their guys fresh in the secondary. Doesn't want to force guys like Burns to play 65 snaps a game.
- They're continuing to figure out if they're better in nickel personnel or 3 LB personnel. Whit Weeks has been amazing thus far, so he's making a case for a lot more playing time.
- He wasn't upset with Ramos for missing the FG before half, he was mad at the process. The ref told Ramos something which confused him, so he was telling him he needs to listen to the head coach instead of the ref.
- Bo Bordelon is now playing tight end, as you may have seen in the game. He gives them an extra big blocker in goal line situations.
- Pimpton didn't play Saturday because he was nursing an ankle injury, but shouldn't be major.
- Dellinger is cleared from concussion protocol and will be at practice tomorrow.
- Garrett Dellinger is cleared from concussion protocol. Kyle Parker is improving from his UCL injury, thinks he'll find himself ready by the end of the week. Chris Hilton is still day-to-day. He has all function, it's more of a matter of pain tolerance.
- Sage Ryan should move back to safety for the rest of the season. Feels he's more impactful there.
- Says Nussmeier has the ability to change run calls. If the box is stacked, he'll throw it to the perimeter to guys like Aaron Anderson or Zavion Thomas. Some of their run plays have hitch route attached to them. Says they ran the ball 26ish times, but they called probably 35, they just checked out a lot.