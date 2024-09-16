Luke Hubbard
Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
- 4,732
- 2,883
- 113
- 22
- Thought his team showed resolve and resilience in this game, but he knows they can play better. They have plenty things to get better at over the coming weeks.
- Acknowledges Bradyn Swinson and Caden Durham as standout players.
- Says UCLA is a team that has a lot of veteran players, similar to South Carolina. Their defense has a lot of upperclassmen and is big and physical.
- Says there's calls in every game that are questionable. Thinks the two flags that brought SC's pick sixes back looked like fouls.
- Thought South Carolina was a really good SEC teams who beat the brakes off a Kentucky team that played Georgia close. Also points out that they left 14 points on the table when they failed to score inside the five twice. Thought they took control of the game in the second half.
- Says both of the defensive delay of games they were called for were valid. One time they clapped, and the other time the DE made an "unnatural movement."
- Says they have to look at their red zone scheme because they have left so many points on the table in that area.
- Zy Alexander got the wind knocked out of him more than having a knee injury, which is what it appeared to be.
- Thought Harold Perkins began to feel more comfortable in this game. He missed a few plays, but felt he made progress.
- They're not at the point where they'll say Caden Durham is the No. 1 guy, but he did what they wanted him to do and he'll certainly continue to be involved.
- Says Aaron Anderson has improved in every aspect. Going to class, being on time, catching the ball, running routes, etc. He's improved on literally everything in his life.
- Nussmeier showed the resolve and leadership they wanted to see from a QB making his third start on the road. Thinks he's really talented, but knows there is still more room for growth.
- Thought he learned more about his team this week than the last two weeks combined.
- He sees a defensive line that's playing fundamentally sound football. Thinks the DTs haven't been as big a problem as the media thought and the DEs have been great.
- They're not there on defense yet, but feels they're making the progress necessary towards improving on defense.
- They purposely tried not to put Dashawn Spears in high stress situations this week, but was proud of how he played.
- Thought there were more opportunities for them to throw to Mason Taylor, and he already had 8-10 targets in the game. Says one of the best things about him is his YAC ability.