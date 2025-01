Brian Kelly made the trip to Tupelo, Mississippi to visit with four-star DE JaReylan McCoy on Monday. McCoy committed to LSU on Jan. 2nd and looks to visit Baton Rouge again this Saturday according to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst, Sam Spiegelman. The 6-foot-7 DE is highly touted and it will take a lot to keep him committed, but BK is already working hard on keeping him interested.