Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton first-team WRs. Destyn HIll, Kyle Parker and Barion Brown second-team.

Caden Durham 1st RB, Kaleb Jackson 2nd, Harlem Berry 3rd.

Kolaj Cobbins got some first-team reps today in position drills, but Jack Pyburn and Gabe Reliford were starters in 11-on-11.

Austin Ausberry started at STAR in 11-on-11s.

Ahmad Breaux and Dom McKinley started at DT in 11-on-11.

Ashton Stamps and Ja'Keem Jackson started at CB.

Javien Toviano and Tamarcus Cooley started at S.

Cooley beat Aaron Anderson on the first 1-on-1 drill. In breaking route.

Trey'Dez and Dashawn Spears were pretty contested through the rep and Nuss threw up a jump ball which Green could've caught but dropped. Called it a wash.

Chris Hilton beat Ja'Keem Jackson on a go.

Michael Van Buren stepped in for a few throws and hit Bauer Sharp, who beat Ausberry on an out route.

Javen Nicholas beat Cooley on an out after that.

Kylan Billiot beat Wallace Foster deep.

Green beat Joel Rogers on an in.

Mansoor Delane bullied TaRon Francis off the line and forced the incompletion.

Cooley beat Anderson on an in breaker, getting the PBU.

DJ Pickett broke up a pass to Hilton on a comeback.

Spears had a PBU vs Anderson.

Pickett ended with a PBU against Francis.

Nussmeier took off on a run and gained about seven yards. Brian Kelly yelled "I like that," then turned around and looked at us and said "I know you guys did too."

Jack Pyburn got a big run stuff on Kaleb Jackson off the edge.

Cooley finished off the shortened period with a PBU while guarding Aaron Anderson on an out route.

Sydir Mitchell could not be moved in 2-on-1 drills. He was getting off the line and just holding his own vs two OL.

Dom McKinley did not have as good of a day in 2-on-1s. He got blown up multiple times.

Alex Atkins had the tight ends working very closely with the offensive line for a lot of practice.

Saw some two RB sets where Zavion Thomas was in the backfield with Durham or Jackson.

Alright, we were supposed to have the full practice today, but only got 40 minutes because the weather forced the team inside and we didn't get to follow. Still got some good stuff, though:Also, just realized I put 3/15 for yesterday, my bad! That was for the 14th.This period got cut short from the weather, but here's what I got: