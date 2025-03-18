Zavion Thomas and Ashton Stamps kicked the drill off on a go route which was pretty even. Would've been a tough catch, but was one he should've made.

Dashawn Spears got the best of Trey'Dez on an out route and picked up a PBU.

Mansoor Delane beat Chris Hilton on an in breaking route and got another PBU.

Austin Auberry then got a PBU of his own on Bauer Sharp.

Green cooked Joel Rogers on an out route for about 10-15 yards.

DJ Pickett had a really nice PBU on Barion Brown on a deep ball. Was stride-for-stride with him the whole way and high pointed the ball.

Green beat Cooley on an in route.

TaRon Francis beat Wallace Foster on a go for a touchdown.

Aaron Anderson cooked Ja'Keem Jackson on a slant in the first red zone rep.

Sharp got at least three yards of separation on an in-and-out route for a TD.

Destyn Hill made a really nice catch over Ashton Stamps for a TD on a fade.

Green then did the same over Spears for a TD.

Austin Ausberry had a nice INT off a tipped ball to open 7-on-7s.

Kylan Billiot had a contested catch on a comeback vs Michael Turner.

Spears read Van Buren like a book and jumped his throw to Billiot.

Green caught a nice ball over West Weeks for a big TD.

Saw Harlem Berry in the slot at least three of four times. Didn't get a target, but they plan on using him out wide.

Sharp beat Toviano for a TD on a broken down play to end practice.

Ory Williams has moved to guard. He wasn't at practice on Saturday, but was at LG today. Listed as OT.

Austin Ausberry had a really nice day today. He played well on Saturday too. Definitely someone who could earn some playing time.

Green and Sharp are clearly a tier above Donovan Green at TE.

Michael Van Burnen didn't have his best day. Missed a few throws and made some bad decisions in team drills.

We've seen Kevin Peoples and the DE working on a ton of run defense. Seems to be a major point of emphasis. Jack Pyburn has taken the lead there helping everyone out.

I have tried to compile a little depth chart through the first few practices and this is where I'm at with it.*THIS ONLY INCLUDES PLAYERS WHO ARE HEALTHY. NO WHIT WEEKS, HAROLD PERKINS, JACOBIAN GUILLORY, ETC. NO JOSH THOMPSON EITHER AS HE HAS NOT GOTTEN BACK FROM FINISHING SCHOOL AT NORTHWESTERN*Garrett Nussmeier | Michael Van Buren | Ju'Juan JohnsonCaden Durham | Kaleb Jackson | Harlem BerryZavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson | Destyn Hill, Barion Brown, Kyle Parker | TaRon Francis, Nic AndersonTrey'Dez Green, Bauer Sharp | Donovan Green | JD LaFleurTyree Adams | Carius CurnePaul Mubenga | Ory WilliamsDJ Chester | Braelin MooreBo Bordelon | Coen EcholsWeston Davis | Ethan CallowayJack Pyburn, Patrick Payton | Gabe Reliford, Jimari Butler (this position has changed the most)Ahmad Breuax, Dominick McKinley | Shone Washington, Sydir MitchellWest Weeks, Davhon Keys | Charles RossAshton Stamps, Mansoor Delane | DJ Pickett, Ja'Keem Jackson | PJ Woodland, Michael Turner (another position that has seen change. Seen Jackson on 1st team and Turner on 2nd at times)Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano | Dashawn Spears, Joel RogersAustin AusberryI fully expect a lot of this to change as the spring progresses and as we get into fall, but that's where everything stands as of now. BK said not to read too much into it.