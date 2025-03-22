Luke Hubbard
Aug 24, 2023
- 6,824
- 4,885
- 113
- 22
- Josh Thompson was at practice today (has been for a few, but first time we saw him there during media availability) and he's sporting No. 56. Started at second-team RT, but got some reps with the first-team.
- During team drills, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Barion Brown, Destyn Hill and Nic Anderson all got first-team reps. Will be a battle all year.
- Braelin Moore switched between first and second-team center. Also saw Coen Echols at first-team guard at times. Lot of changes up front as they try to find their starters.
- Michael Turner had another good day of practice. Had an INT in 1-on-1s and was running with the second-team.
- Defense got a lot of stops in red zone work. Couldn't see many specifics because it was two fields over on the opposite end zone, but saw a couple nice run stuffs from Patrick Payton.
- Zavion started things off by beating Mansoor Delane on an out route.
- Trey'Dez cooked Austin Ausberry off the line on a go, but dropped the deep ball from Nussmeier.
- Chris Hilton tried to beat Michael Turner deep, but Turner stayed with him and got an amazing INT. He's had a very good spring.
- Destyn Hill beat Ja'Keem Jackson on an in route.
- Dashawn Spears stayed right on Bauer Sharps tail on an in and got a PBU.
- Joel Rogers had a good rep against Zavion Thomas and got a PBU.
- Barion Brown got a step on DJ Pickett on a post and Nussmeier threw a 40ish yard dime, but he dropped it.
- Donovan Green got the best of Justin Echols on an out.
- Moved to red zone and Aaron Anderson beat Joel Rogers on a slant.
- Zavion put Javien Toviano in a blender on an in-and-out route for a touchdown.
- Saw some more drops I didn't write down. Probably 4-5 in 20ish routes.
- Colton Nussmeier was watching practice and was on the field next to Nuss quite often.
- Before 11s started, Sydir Mitchell had a chance to catch a punt for what I'm assuming was to end practice early. He tracked it well and it drilled his chest, but he dropped it.
- Nussmeier hit Sharp on a beautifully designed TE screen which picked up 20+ yards.
- Only one more play from Nuss, which was an overthrow to Chris Hilton deep, who was wide open.
- Michael Van Buren then came in and got sacked twice, under threw a deep ball to Barion Brown and over threw Kylan Billiot over the middle. His OL did him no favors, but another subpar performance.
- Each pair did two reps before switching.
- DJ Chester and Shone Washington faced off and the first rep was a wash, but Chester beat him on the second. However, the snap went over the QBs head.
- Coen Echols won a rep vs Ahmad Breaux and then they tied the second.
- Weston Davis and Gabe Reliford both won a rep each. Reliford hit him with a nice swim move.
- Carius Curne and Kolaj Cobbins went head to head and Curne won the first, but Cobbins got around him on the second and was held.
- Zion Williams beat Solomon Thomas twice in a row with a power rush.
- Paul Mubenga beat Noah Nash twice in a row.
- Bo Bordeon and Dylan Carpenter split their reps.
- Josh Thompson beat Jimari Butler on the first rep and washed the second.
- Ory Williams bullied Dom. McKinley on the first rep but McKinley came right back and blew right past him off the line.
- Patrick Payton beat Weston Davis pretty bad to end the session.