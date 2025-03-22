ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL 3/22 Spring Practice Notes

L

Luke Hubbard

Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
6,824
4,885
113
22
  • Josh Thompson was at practice today (has been for a few, but first time we saw him there during media availability) and he's sporting No. 56. Started at second-team RT, but got some reps with the first-team.
  • During team drills, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Barion Brown, Destyn Hill and Nic Anderson all got first-team reps. Will be a battle all year.
  • Braelin Moore switched between first and second-team center. Also saw Coen Echols at first-team guard at times. Lot of changes up front as they try to find their starters.
  • Michael Turner had another good day of practice. Had an INT in 1-on-1s and was running with the second-team.
  • Defense got a lot of stops in red zone work. Couldn't see many specifics because it was two fields over on the opposite end zone, but saw a couple nice run stuffs from Patrick Payton.
1-on-1s
  • Zavion started things off by beating Mansoor Delane on an out route.
  • Trey'Dez cooked Austin Ausberry off the line on a go, but dropped the deep ball from Nussmeier.
  • Chris Hilton tried to beat Michael Turner deep, but Turner stayed with him and got an amazing INT. He's had a very good spring.
  • Destyn Hill beat Ja'Keem Jackson on an in route.
  • Dashawn Spears stayed right on Bauer Sharps tail on an in and got a PBU.
  • Joel Rogers had a good rep against Zavion Thomas and got a PBU.
  • Barion Brown got a step on DJ Pickett on a post and Nussmeier threw a 40ish yard dime, but he dropped it.
  • Donovan Green got the best of Justin Echols on an out.
  • Moved to red zone and Aaron Anderson beat Joel Rogers on a slant.
  • Zavion put Javien Toviano in a blender on an in-and-out route for a touchdown.
  • Saw some more drops I didn't write down. Probably 4-5 in 20ish routes.
  • Colton Nussmeier was watching practice and was on the field next to Nuss quite often.
11-on-11s
  • Before 11s started, Sydir Mitchell had a chance to catch a punt for what I'm assuming was to end practice early. He tracked it well and it drilled his chest, but he dropped it.
  • Nussmeier hit Sharp on a beautifully designed TE screen which picked up 20+ yards.
  • Only one more play from Nuss, which was an overthrow to Chris Hilton deep, who was wide open.
  • Michael Van Buren then came in and got sacked twice, under threw a deep ball to Barion Brown and over threw Kylan Billiot over the middle. His OL did him no favors, but another subpar performance.
DL/OL 1-on-1s
  • Each pair did two reps before switching.
  • DJ Chester and Shone Washington faced off and the first rep was a wash, but Chester beat him on the second. However, the snap went over the QBs head.
  • Coen Echols won a rep vs Ahmad Breaux and then they tied the second.
  • Weston Davis and Gabe Reliford both won a rep each. Reliford hit him with a nice swim move.
  • Carius Curne and Kolaj Cobbins went head to head and Curne won the first, but Cobbins got around him on the second and was held.
  • Zion Williams beat Solomon Thomas twice in a row with a power rush.
  • Paul Mubenga beat Noah Nash twice in a row.
  • Bo Bordeon and Dylan Carpenter split their reps.
  • Josh Thompson beat Jimari Butler on the first rep and washed the second.
  • Ory Williams bullied Dom. McKinley on the first rep but McKinley came right back and blew right past him off the line.
  • Patrick Payton beat Weston Davis pretty bad to end the session.
 
  • Like
Reactions: onionman1 and DrillMotor
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L

LSU FOOTBALL 3/15 LSU Spring Practice Notes

Replies
0
Views
381
The Quad
Luke Hubbard
L
L

LSU FOOTBALL 3/18 LSU Spring Practice Notes

Replies
14
Views
999
The Quad
racking raf
R
L

LSU FOOTBALL 03/14 LSU Spring Practice Notes

Replies
2
Views
515
The Quad
AtlanTiger
AtlanTiger
L

LSU FOOTBALL LSU Spring Practice Notes (03/12)

Replies
1
Views
572
The Quad
gm2000
G
L

LSU FOOTBALL 03/12 Brian Kelly press conference notes

Replies
0
Views
352
The Quad
Luke Hubbard
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back