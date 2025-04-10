Sydir Mitchell, who injured his knee in practice Tuesday and couldn't put any weight on it, was back at practice in pads and participating. Didn't see the OL and DL do their 2-on-1 drill in period three like we have all spring, though. Looks like that one might be scratched for a while.

First and second-team offenses are exactly the same as they have been for a while.

Coen Echols seems pretty locked in at RG, but that's with Chester at C still. Seems he'll be the starter or backup, depending on what happens with Chester and Braelin Moore at center.

Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas were kick off returners, but we also saw Kaleb Jackson and Caden Durham back there catching kicks.

Not much secondary movement this spring. Mansoor Delane is working exclusively at CB, so safety doesn't seem like a likely spot for him. Tamarcus Cooley, Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano getting a lot of work as the primary safeties with Austin Ausberry at STAR. Important to note that Jardin Gilbert hasn't practiced this spring, so he'll be in there when fall comes.

Harlem Berry is getting a ton of receiving work, and not just out of the backfield. He's been in the slot and we've even seen him be the furthest receiver from the LOS at times.

West Weeks and Davhon Keys are in a tight battle for the starting spot next to Whit Weeks. This will likely go throughout the fall.

Same deal as Tuesday. Only got 20 minutes of viewing but here's what I got: