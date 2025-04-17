ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL 4/17 Spring Practice Notes

Luke Hubbard

LSU held its final spring practice today and we got a brief look at the team for the last time until the fall.
Depth Chart: We got a final look at the offensive depth chart today, but we didn't get a last look at how the defense stands.
First-Team
QB: Garrett Nussmeier
RB: Caden Durham
TE: Trey'Dez Green
WR: Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson
OL: Tyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols, Weston Davis
Second-Team
QB: Michael Van Buren
RB: Kaleb Jackson
TE: Bauer Sharp
WR: Nic Anderson, Barion Brown, Kyle Parker (Destyn Hill was out, but would probably be here)
OL: Carius Curne, Ory Williams, Braelin Moore, Bo Bordelon, Josh Thompson
Third-Team
QB: Ju'Juan Johnson
RB: Harlem Berry
TE: Donovan Green
WR: Kylan Billiot, Javen Nicholas, TaRon Francis
OL: Khayree Lee, Solomon Thomas, Braden Augustus, Christian Stamps, Ethan Calloway

Defense: I'm going to try to piece it together from what we've seen throughout camp
First-Team
DE: Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn
DT: Dominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux (Guillory will be here in the fall when he's 100%)
LB: Davhon Keys, West Weeks (Perkins and Whit still out)
CB: Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps
S: Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano (No Gilbert)
STAR: Austin Ausberry
Second-Team
DE: Jimari Butler, Gabe Reliford
DT: Sydir Mitchell, Shone Washington
LB: Charles Ross, Tylen Singleton (only other healthy LBs are walkons)
CB: DJ Pickett, Ja'Keem Jackson, PJ Woodland
S: Dashawn Spears, Joel Rogers

Other Notes:
  • Caden Durham was back in pads, but was only participating in a limited fashion.
  • Destyn Hill still out with his sprained ankle, but also didn't see Jack Pyburn or Dom McKinley today.
  • Special teams has gone off without a hitch this spring. There was a blocked FG in the spring game, but other than that, clean snaps, holds and kicks.
  • The CB battle is raging. Delane is a lock for CB1, but we've seen Stamps, Pickett, Jackson and Woodland all take first-team reps at some time or another. I think Stamps is still their CB2 for the moment, but Pickett and Woodland have made the biggest impression this spring (at least from what we've seen).
  • Braelin Moore got some snaps at first-team center after starting the day on the second-team. Mixing and matching OL combos to try and see who will work together best.
 
Latest posts

