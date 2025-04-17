Caden Durham was back in pads, but was only participating in a limited fashion.

Destyn Hill still out with his sprained ankle, but also didn't see Jack Pyburn or Dom McKinley today.

Special teams has gone off without a hitch this spring. There was a blocked FG in the spring game, but other than that, clean snaps, holds and kicks.

The CB battle is raging. Delane is a lock for CB1, but we've seen Stamps, Pickett, Jackson and Woodland all take first-team reps at some time or another. I think Stamps is still their CB2 for the moment, but Pickett and Woodland have made the biggest impression this spring (at least from what we've seen).

Braelin Moore got some snaps at first-team center after starting the day on the second-team. Mixing and matching OL combos to try and see who will work together best.

LSU held its final spring practice today and we got a brief look at the team for the last time until the fall.We got a final look at the offensive depth chart today, but we didn't get a last look at how the defense stands.: Garrett NussmeierCaden DurhamTrey'Dez GreenZavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Aaron AndersonTyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, DJ Chester, Coen Echols, Weston DavisMichael Van BurenKaleb JacksonBauer SharpNic Anderson, Barion Brown, Kyle Parker (Destyn Hill was out, but would probably be here)Carius Curne, Ory Williams, Braelin Moore, Bo Bordelon, Josh ThompsonJu'Juan JohnsonHarlem BerryDonovan GreenKylan Billiot, Javen Nicholas, TaRon FrancisKhayree Lee, Solomon Thomas, Braden Augustus, Christian Stamps, Ethan CallowayI'm going to try to piece it together from what we've seen throughout campPatrick Payton, Jack PyburnDominick McKinley, Ahmad Breaux (Guillory will be here in the fall when he's 100%)Davhon Keys, West Weeks (Perkins and Whit still out)Mansoor Delane, Ashton StampsTamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano (No Gilbert)Austin AusberryJimari Butler, Gabe RelifordSydir Mitchell, Shone WashingtonCharles Ross, Tylen Singleton (only other healthy LBs are walkons)DJ Pickett, Ja'Keem Jackson, PJ WoodlandDashawn Spears, Joel Rogers