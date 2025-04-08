Kyle Williams seems to be finding his voice. He was much more vocal today than I've seen him thus far. Really loud and getting behind his guys in 2-on-1 OL vs DL drills.

Dominick McKinley and Sydir Mitchell continue to standout in these 2-on-1 drills. Swallowing blocks and aren't getting moved off their spots very often.

Jacobian Guillory was in pads, but didn't participate from this drill as he works back from an achilles. He was hyping his guys up though and talking a lot of trash.

Unfortunately, Mitchell went down with a right knee injury on the last rep of the drill. Got tangled up between the two OL and was down for a while holding his knee. Was helped up and could hardly put any weight on it as he limped to the sideline with two trainers helping him. Didn't look good, and it sucks because he's really stood out this spring.

Not a whole lot today. Got 20 minutes and we got shoved in a corner where we could see two of the four fields and they were spread out, but here's what I got:Garrett NussmeierCaden DurhamChris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion ThomasTrey'Dez GreenTyree Adams (LT), Paul Mubenga (LG), DJ Chester (C), Coen Echols (RG), Weston Davis (RT)Michael Van BurenKaleb JacksonBarion Brown, Kyle Parker, Nic AndersonCarius Curne (LT), Ory Williams (LG), Braelin Moore (C), Bo Bordelon (RG), Josh Thompson (RT)