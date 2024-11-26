A note on an emerging LSU QB target

RivalsFriedman
I've confirmed that LSU has reached out to North Carolina QB commit Bryce Baker. This comes as UNC just announced the firing of head coach Mack Brown.
It is unclear whether LSU reached out to Baker prior to Brown's firing or the other way around. Regardless, Baker is sure to garner plenty of interest from QB-needy teams around the country.
