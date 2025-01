LSU WR Kyren Lacy is wanted for charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and felony hit-and-run. The car crash which killed a marine and injured two others, occurred on December 17th. Investigators say Lacy fled the scene and did not report the accident to authorities.Lacy went on to declare for the NFL Draft two days after the incident.More from WAFB: https://www.wafb.com/2025/01/10/lsu...harges-negligent-homicide-felony-hit-and-run/