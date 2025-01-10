ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL Kyren Lacy wanted on charges of negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run

L

Luke Hubbard

Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
6,462
4,391
113
22
LSU WR Kyren Lacy is wanted for charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and felony hit-and-run. The car crash which killed a marine and injured two others, occurred on December 17th. Investigators say Lacy fled the scene and did not report the accident to authorities.

Lacy went on to declare for the NFL Draft two days after the incident.

More from WAFB: https://www.wafb.com/2025/01/10/lsu...harges-negligent-homicide-felony-hit-and-run/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back