LSU BASKETBALL LSU Basketball Transfer Portal Central

Luke Hubbard

Aug 24, 2023
Alright guys, I guess it's go time. The NCAA basketball transfer portal doesn't officially open until March 24th, but guys are already announcing their intentions to enter.

The first causality for LSU isn't a surprising one. Tyrell Ward, who left the team prior to the season starting due to mental health reasons, will enter the portal when it opens in a couple days.

We'll have all transfer portal news for you here.
 
