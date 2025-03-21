Luke Hubbard
Analyst
Staff
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 6,823
-
- 4,884
-
- 113
-
- 22
Alright guys, I guess it's go time. The NCAA basketball transfer portal doesn't officially open until March 24th, but guys are already announcing their intentions to enter.
The first causality for LSU isn't a surprising one. Tyrell Ward, who left the team prior to the season starting due to mental health reasons, will enter the portal when it opens in a couple days.
We'll have all transfer portal news for you here.
The first causality for LSU isn't a surprising one. Tyrell Ward, who left the team prior to the season starting due to mental health reasons, will enter the portal when it opens in a couple days.
We'll have all transfer portal news for you here.