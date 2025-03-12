Tyree Adams (LT), Paul Mubenga (LG), DJ Chester (C), Bo Bordelon (RG) and Weston Davis (RT) made up the first-team OL. Not unusual to see a new guy (Braelin Moore) not on first-team right away, even though he's expected to start at center. Josh Thompson is actually not with the team until next week as he finishes course work at Northwestern.

Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas first-team wide outs. Again, new guys are still learning the system, but Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are expected to be first-teamers by the fall. Kyle Parker, who injured his elbow, had a non-contact jersey on, but was going through the motions.

Carius Curne got some work at tackle, which is interesting considering he was an IOL out of high school.

Tamarcus Cooley already running with first-team. Toviano and Spears seem to be battling next to him.

Jardin Gilbert was off to the side with Harold Perkins and Princeton Malbrue, who are both coming off significant injuries. Not quite sure what Gilbert's status is yet. Guillory still not out there either.

Honestly, didn't get to see too much stuff today, but here's what I got for you:Forgot to add when I posted this, but Kyle Williams seemed to be doing a good job in the 20 minutes we saw. BK was standing with him for a while and added in his presser that he liked what he saw from him today and in the couple days prior.