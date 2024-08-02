ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL News and Notes: Fall camp day two

L

Luke Hubbard

Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
Only had 15 minutes of access today, but here's what I got for y'all:
Second Team Offensive Line:
LT: Tyree Adams RS-FR
LG: Paul Mubenga RS-FR
C: Coen Echols FR
RG: Bo Bordelon SO
RT: Weston Davis FR
  • West Weeks and Princeton Malbrue seem to have a firm grasp on the backup LB roles.
  • Aaron Anderson was taking first-team punt return reps, followed by Zavion Thomas, Kyle Parker then Jelani Watkins.
  • Payton Todd was first-team punter, but I don't think that'll last long. From the five minute punting session we saw, Blake Ochsendorf looked like the better punter. More hang time and distance.
  • Punt blocking looked not great. Scout team was putting a lot of pressure on the punter, but there also wasn't a ton of contact so take that how you will.
  • Rickie Collins took QB2 reps today ahead of AJ Swann, who took QB2 reps yesterday. We'll likely see them go back and forth all fall.
  • Mac Markway is pretty clearly TE2 at the moment. Took some reps on the first-team when they were in 12 personnel and was in most second-team reps with Pimpton as well.
  • No changes to first-team WR. Lacy, Daniels and Hilton took the majority of reps with Zavion Thomas getting some as well.
 
