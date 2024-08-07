ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL News and Notes: LSU fall practice day six

Aug 24, 2023
Full pads today, but still not full contact.
1-on-1s
  • First play we saw, Kyren Lacy beat Ashton Stamps deep on a go route and made quite the catch over top of him. Was really good coverage, just a better play by Lacy.
  • Landon Ibieta has been sticking out recently. He beat JK Johnson on a hitch and Johnson was called for a facemask, but it didn't matter. Juked him out of his socks and Johnson was complaining about it being a phony route.
  • Next play, Aaron Anderson cooked Major Burns on a crossing route. Burns was called for holding, but Anderson still had 5+ feet of separation.
  • Jyaire Brown made a really nice PBU on Kyle Parker on a little out route, but the ball bounced in the air and Parker still made the catch after Brown took his attention away from the ball.
  • Dashawn Spears matched up with Ka'Morreun Pimpton and had a nice interception on a 10-15 yard out route.
Team Drills
  • Pimpton is now clearly the TE2, which is to be expected. He's getting reps over Green, but Green has continued to be really consistent and makes a ton of plays. Wouldn't be surprised if all three TEs are featured players in this offense.
  • Chris Hilton is much more than a speedster. He's fast as heck, yes, but he's been running good routes and getting good separation in 1-on-1s and team drills.
  • John Emery is still getting some first-team reps. He, Jackson and Williams are all rotating, but I think it's because BK said he wants to work Emery hard this fall. I still think Williams and Jackson are 1a and 1b.
  • Swann got most of the QB2 reps today, but that seems to be changing each day. That battle is still fully on.
  • Ashton Stamps and Sage Ryan were first-team outside corners, but we saw Jyaire Brown taking slot reps today over PJ Woodland. Looks like there's a legitimate battle there. By the way, Stamps is by far the best CB they have and has been one of the best players on the team this fall.
  • Major Burns stays at Star with Jordan Allen and Jardin Gilbert at safety. Allen was a surprise at S the first day, but he's been consistently getting first-team reps all spring with Sage Ryan at corner.
  • D-line had another good day, especially in 1-on-1 reps. Shone Washington won a ton of reps and guys like Gabe Reliford and Kolaj Cobbins continue to stick out.
Punt Drills
  • Payton Todd is still the first-team punter, but I still do not expect that to last. Blake Ochsendorf is really, really good. Doesn't make many mistakes and his punts travel and carry forever.
  • They're still being careful with Zavion Thomas' hamstring, so Aaron Anderson took first-team returner reps, followed by Kyle Parker and then Jelani Watkins.
  • Interesting note: Harold Perkins took a couple reps as the right gunner today. Doubt we'll see that in game, but was interesting to see.
 
