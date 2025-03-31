Luke Hubbard
Just a day after LSU WBB lost to UCLA in the Elite Eight, Smith has entered the portal.
Massive loss for the Tigers, who are also losing another member of their front court in Aneesah Morrow.
We’ll see how many more trickle out, but the Tigers definitely need to add to their front court in the portal since they only have one incoming freshman who’s not a guard.
