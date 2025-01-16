Luke Hubbard
Analyst
Staff
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 6,488
-
- 4,454
-
- 113
-
- 22
LSU backup QB Colin Hurley was involved in a car crash on campus at 2:45am Thursday morning and was found unresponsive, per report by WAFB. He crashed into a tree near South Quad Drive and Highland Road. He was pulled out of his car by firefighters and was unresponsive at first, but was in and out of consciousness. He had a large cut on his face and was still breathing when they found him. Officials say impairment was not suspected.
More WAFB: https://www.wbrz.com/news/freshman-lsu-qb-involved-in-on-campus-wreck-early-thursday-morning/
More WAFB: https://www.wbrz.com/news/freshman-lsu-qb-involved-in-on-campus-wreck-early-thursday-morning/