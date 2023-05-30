Julie Boudwin
Managing Editor
- Jul 29, 2019
June is shaping up to be the biggest month of the year in terms of recruiting I think. LSU will host numerous top targets in the Class of 2024, plus several unofficial visitors (Colin Hurley - June 23-25, Tayvion Galloway - June 6-9) and expect more offers to go out as the Tigers will have a slew of prospect camps throughout the month.
Here's the list I've compiled of scheduled official visits. Will continue to update as things are added...
OL Marcus Mascoll - June 2/4
S Joshua Lair - June 2/4
WR Jeremiah McClellan - June 2/4
WR Bryant Wesco - June 9/11
DL Alex January - June 9/11
Edge CJ Jackson - June 16/18
CB Jalyn Crawford - June 16/18
JUCO TE Connor Gilbreath 16/18
CB Ondre Evans 16/18
WR Joseph Stone 16/18
OL Ory Williams 16/18
CB Cai Bates - June 23/25
WR Cam Coleman - June 23/25
DL Kamarion Franklin - June 23/25
OL Ethan Calloway - June 23/25
WR Bredell Richardson - June 23/25
OL Weston Davis - June 23/25
DL Justin Greene - June 23/25
RB Caden Durham - June 23/25
