ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING June OV schedule

Julie Boudwin

Julie Boudwin

Managing Editor
Gold Member
Jul 29, 2019
9,888
26,639
113
Louisiana
twitter.com
June is shaping up to be the biggest month of the year in terms of recruiting I think. LSU will host numerous top targets in the Class of 2024, plus several unofficial visitors (Colin Hurley - June 23-25, Tayvion Galloway - June 6-9) and expect more offers to go out as the Tigers will have a slew of prospect camps throughout the month.

Here's the list I've compiled of scheduled official visits. Will continue to update as things are added...


OL Marcus Mascoll - June 2/4
S Joshua Lair - June 2/4
WR Jeremiah McClellan - June 2/4

WR Bryant Wesco - June 9/11
DL Alex January - June 9/11

Edge CJ Jackson - June 16/18
CB Jalyn Crawford - June 16/18
JUCO TE Connor Gilbreath 16/18
CB Ondre Evans 16/18
WR Joseph Stone 16/18
OL Ory Williams 16/18

CB Cai Bates - June 23/25
WR Cam Coleman - June 23/25
DL Kamarion Franklin - June 23/25
OL Ethan Calloway - June 23/25
WR Bredell Richardson - June 23/25
OL Weston Davis - June 23/25
DL Justin Greene - June 23/25
RB Caden Durham - June 23/25
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: southern comfort, yunglou1, GSLSU and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gbrumfield

LIVE GAME THREAD Game 1: LSU (29-17, 7-14 SEC) vs #1 Texas A$M (39-6, 15-6 SEC)

Replies
0
Views
363
The Quad
gbrumfield
gbrumfield
gbrumfield

LIVE GAME THREAD Game 3: LSU (28-16, 7-13 SEC) vs Auburn (20-22, 2-18 SEC)

Replies
1
Views
415
The Quad
gbrumfield
gbrumfield
gbrumfield

LIVE GAME THREAD Game 1: #25 LSU (22-12, 3-9 SEC) @ Tennessuck #4 (27-6, 7-5 SEC)

Replies
13
Views
470
The Quad
Luke Hubbard
L
Julie Boudwin

RECRUITING Recruiting OV notes

Replies
7
Views
611
The Quad
Bill_D
B
richyb

LSU FOOTBALL 2023 Preseason Coaches Poll

Replies
20
Views
476
The Quad
rabiddoctor
rabiddoctor
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today