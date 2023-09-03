JeffersonPowell
Opening up the live game thread for LSU vs Florida State. I’m sure this was something that was done in the past here and if so we’ll continue that. Each week I’ll start a game thread several hours before kickoff. Be sure to swing by, open it up and and share your thoughts as the game unfolds.
Kickoff is at 6:30 PM CT.
Spread: LSU -1.5
O/U: 56.5
Money line: LSU -125
Anyone got any action on it? Like any of the numbers? These are the latest as of 9:00 AM Sunday.
