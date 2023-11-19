ADVERTISEMENT

Live Updates: LSU Baseball Purple & Gold World Series - Sunday 11/19

JeffersonPowell

JeffersonPowell

Publisher
Staff
Jun 2, 2011
1,686
2,756
113
Posting this early. Luke and Logan will be on scene Sunday for LSU's final fall baseball scrimmages. So, if you can't make it out to the ballpark, we'll have you covered with updates. We're not sure how the layout will be, but both Logan and Luke will be there for game 2 which starts at 11am. If there's a game three, Logan will take over the Live Updates, while Luke heads out to cover MBB.

Game two starts at 11:00 AM CT Sunday.
Game three if played is TBD.
 
