Good morning, Tiger fans. It's officially after 7:00 which means the NLI's could start rolling in any minute now. They'll likely come in throughout the day, but I'd expect some early. @Luke Hubbard and I are here manning the news and will keep you updated with everything as it happens. Everything will be posted here in one centralized location. There's a few things to monitor today, and LSU could be in store for some "surprises", some good and some potentially not so great depending on how things shake out.