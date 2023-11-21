I think it goes without saying that 2025 five-star QB Bryce Underwood is one of the biggest storylines surrounding LSU recruiting right now. I've been doing some digging and reaching out to various contacts to see what I could muster up in terms of the latest intel and see if we could get any insight on where he might be leaning or what he may be thinking.I talked to Josh Henschke from our Michigan site and was told that Michigan plans on taking two quarterbacks in the class of 2025. The Bryce Underwood camp has been informed of Michigan's plans and he basically said that he's not worried about a little competition. So, on the surface it appears he doesn't change much in terms of Underwood's status with the Wolverines. Henschke also said in his opinion it's a two-team race between Michigan and LSU.Talked with Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove who has had a relationship with Bryce Underwood dating back to his freshman year in high school. He said almost everything dealing with Bryce now is going through his dad and they're keeping things very close to the vest. Cosgrove also says NIL will matter. He believes it's a two-team race as well, but he thinks LSU is the team to beat.From the LSU side, there's a lot of confidence and they feel like they're in a good spot right now. I think it goes without saying that he's the top target at QB for 2025 and LSU is really pressing. I too see this as a recruitment that will likely come down to Michigan and LSU, though there are certainly five other schools that are doing everything they can to increase their odds. Penn State, Alabama, Colorado, Oregon and Florida State round out his top seven.With his Jan.6 decision - If he were announcing today, I'd feel really good about LSU's chances. I still think they are the team out in front right now, but today we're 46 days away from that announcement and in the world of recruiting that's an awful long time, so a lot could change between now and then. We will continue to monitor the situation.