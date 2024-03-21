This weekend is shaping up to be another solid recruiting weekend with plenty of big names on campus to check out spring practice. I'm going to start posting the names as they get confirmed and will update leading into the weekend.One of the headliners of the group is current five-star and FSU commit Solomon Thomas.Another big name expected in is Prichard (AL) four-star OL Micah Debose. Debose will be worth monitoring this weekend, been a lot of buzz around LSU and Debose. Wouldn't be surprised to see LSU close the deal this weekend.Delane is expected to make the trip from Maryland, he's one of LSU's top safety targets for the class of 2025.Fegans is another top safety prospect for LSU that will be on campus this weekend. Fegans has recently taken notice of LSU's surging 2025 and has been recruited by several of LSU's current 2025 commits including Dakorien Moore and Bryce Underwood.The current LSU commit is expected in this weekend and will likely have his recruiting hat on.LSU continues to recruit the tight end position for 2025, Armstrong is one of LSU's top targets at TE.Geralds is one of the top prospects for the class of 2026. The Georgia product is currently ranked No. 23 overall and is expected to make the trip in from Suwanee, Georgia.Toodle kicks of a string of visits as he's expected in Baton Rouge this weekend. He's got future trips to Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Auburn and Georgia Tech planned as well.LSU tight ends coach Slade Nagle invited Daphne (AL) Bayside Academy TE Miles Uter to come check things out. He'll be on campus Friday, before heading to Oxford to visit Ole Miss on Saturday.