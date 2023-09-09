LSU will be hosting several visitors for LSU vs Grambling, a lot of the committed prospects as well as some uncommitted 2024 guys and some 2025 guys. Here's a running list of those we're expecting on hand. There's a few more guys I was expecting to make it, that may not hit campus. If I can confirm they are indeed in Baton Rouge this weekend, I'll add them to the list. We'll also work on getting some updates from some of the uncommitted prospects on their time on campus.Antoine visited Texas last weekend and is expected in Baton Rouge this weekend to check out LSU vs Grambling.Reliford was a prospect that was expected in, and I just received a text from Reliford confirming he is indeed in Baton Rouge on campus.The Simon brothers are expected in, their father John Simon is the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator at Grambling.