ADVERTISEMENT

LSU FOOTBALL 03/20 LSU Spring Practice Notes

L

Luke Hubbard

Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
4,283
2,025
113
22
  • First Team Offense: Garrett Nussmeier, Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton Jr., Mason Taylor, Josh Williams and Kyle Parker (!)
  • Second Team Offense: AJ Swann, CJ Daniels, Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kaleb Jackson, Mac Markway
  • Third Team Offense: Rickie Collins, Javen Nicholas, Shelton Sampson, Khai Prean, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Malachai Lane
  • Also, Emery Jones was not at practice today. Tyree Adams took over for him at RT. We'll find out more on Saturday when we speak with Coach Kelly.
  • Compared to the other DB's, Jardin Gilbert's size really stands out. He's not listed much bigger than the others, but man, he's just so much more built than the rest of the DB's.
  • Speaking of Gilbert, he's listed as a safety, but was working with the CB's today. Assuming it was for slot work because he's played in the slot a decent amount in his career.
  • Likewise, Sage Ryan is listed as a CB, but was working with the safeties today. Could see Ryan moving back and forth this season.
  • Everyone on defense was present from what I could tell. Zy Alexander was not practicing, but was on the sidelines.
  • Watching Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks fly around compared to the other LB's is just different. You can tell they're the premier athletes of the group.
  • Corey Raymond is very hands on with his corners. Between every rep he had some comment to help them improve.
 
  • Like
Reactions: scroberts, DrillMotor, richyb and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L

LSU FOOTBALL 04.02 Spring Practice Notes

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Quad
JeffersonPowell
JeffersonPowell
L

LSU FOOTBALL 04/04 LSU Football Spring Practice Notes

Replies
8
Views
2K
The Quad
JeffersonPowell
JeffersonPowell
L

LSU FOOTBALL 04/06 LSU Spring Practice Notes

Replies
16
Views
2K
The Quad
gbrumfield
gbrumfield
L

LSU FOOTBALL 04.09 LSU Football Spring Practice Notes

Replies
12
Views
2K
The Quad
TigerfaninMinnesota
T
L

LSU FOOTBALL 03.26 LSU Football Spring Practice Notes

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Quad
Luke Hubbard
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today