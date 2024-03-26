First team receivers today were Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson. We've seen Anderson, Kyle Parker and CJ Daniels rotate in and out of the first team, but CHJ and KL seem to be constants.

Second team receivers today were Daniels, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker.

It really looks like any of those six guys could start at wide receiver. They all have looked really good in spring and it's going to be tough to keep two of them off the field at all times.

Emery Jones looked to be back in full.

Javien Toviano, Ashton Stamps were first team CB's with Ryan at nickel.

Jake Olsen was very hands on with Major Burns as he takes over the star/rover roll in Blake Baker's defense.

Greg Penn, Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks all look like they're the solidified starting LB's. Not really a surprise, but they seem to be the definite three.

Mason Taylor told us last week that they'll run a lot more 12 personnel this season (2 TE sets), which will involve a lot more blocking for that group, and through the first 20 minutes of practice, they were solely doing blocking drills. Expect to see those guys step up in the run and pass blocking game this season.

Outside of one drill, from what I saw, every S drill was focused on tackling. This group struggled in that area last season, so it looks like a major point of emphasis with Baker and Olsen.

I've said this before, but Jardin Gilbert looks miles ahead of the rest of the DB's size wise and agility wise. He should be a beast this season.

Zy Alexander was in cleats, but didn't have pads and didn't participate in drills.

Bradyn Swinson, Jacobian Guillory, Jalen Lee and Sai'vion Jones took first team DL reps.

We only got to see 20 minutes of practice today, and it was a lot of individual drills, but here's what we got for you:We have the Pro Day tomorrow starting at 10am-2pm, so keep your eye out for that content tomorrow.