The LSU Tigers Baseball team is set to sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle today based on Perfect Game's rankings. They hold commitments from two of the top-10 and 11 of the top-11 players in the country. Jay Johnson and Co. put a ton of recruiting work in, and they continue to show why they're the best in the business. Here's their 2025 class:



Dean Moss, OF: 6-0, 182lb. Product of IMG Academy.



Brady Ebel, SS: 6-3, 190lbs. Corona HS in California.



Quentin Young, SS: 6-5, 215lb. Oaks Christian HS in CA.



Miguel Sime Jr, RHP: 6-4, 235lb. Poly Prep Country Day in New York.



River Hamilton, RHP: 6-3, 185lb. Sam Barlow HS in Oregon.



Omar Serna, C: 6-2, 225lb. Lutheran South Academy in Texas.



Mason Braun, 1B: 6-0, 195lb. Penn HS in Indiana.



Reagan Ricken, RHP: 6-5, 220lb. Great Oak HS in CA.



Jack Ruckert, SS: 6-1, 185lb. Catholic HS in Baton Rouge, LA.



Marcos Paz, RHP: 6-2, 220lb. Hebron HS in Texas.



Ethan Clauss, SS: 6-2, 190lb. Palo Verde HS in Nevada.



Williams Patrick, OF: 6-2, 200lb. St. Frederick HS in Monroe, LA.



Zion Theophilus, RHP: 6-2, 196lb. Moeller HS in Ohio.



Landon Hodge, C: 6-2, 195lb. Crespi Carmelite HS in CA.



Jonah Aase, LHP: 6-1, 190lb. Meridian HS in Washington.



Briggs McKenzie, LHP: 6-2, 185. Wendell HS in North Carolina.



Marshall Louque, SS: 6-3, 195lb. Lutcher HS in Lutcher, LA.



Karson Trichel, RHP: 6-4, 200Ib. Ouachita Christian in Monroe, LA.



Pretty healthy mix of positions in this class. RHP and LHP, a few catches and outfielders, but a whole lot of infielders. Remember, all these SS will probably move around in the infield once they get to college.