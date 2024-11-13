Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers Baseball team is set to sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle today based on Perfect Game's rankings. They hold commitments from two of the top-10 and 11 of the top-11 players in the country. Jay Johnson and Co. put a ton of recruiting work in, and they continue to show why they're the best in the business. Here's their 2025 class:
Dean Moss, OF: 6-0, 182lb. Product of IMG Academy.
Brady Ebel, SS: 6-3, 190lbs. Corona HS in California.
Quentin Young, SS: 6-5, 215lb. Oaks Christian HS in CA.
Miguel Sime Jr, RHP: 6-4, 235lb. Poly Prep Country Day in New York.
River Hamilton, RHP: 6-3, 185lb. Sam Barlow HS in Oregon.
Omar Serna, C: 6-2, 225lb. Lutheran South Academy in Texas.
Mason Braun, 1B: 6-0, 195lb. Penn HS in Indiana.
Reagan Ricken, RHP: 6-5, 220lb. Great Oak HS in CA.
Jack Ruckert, SS: 6-1, 185lb. Catholic HS in Baton Rouge, LA.
Marcos Paz, RHP: 6-2, 220lb. Hebron HS in Texas.
Ethan Clauss, SS: 6-2, 190lb. Palo Verde HS in Nevada.
Williams Patrick, OF: 6-2, 200lb. St. Frederick HS in Monroe, LA.
Zion Theophilus, RHP: 6-2, 196lb. Moeller HS in Ohio.
Landon Hodge, C: 6-2, 195lb. Crespi Carmelite HS in CA.
Jonah Aase, LHP: 6-1, 190lb. Meridian HS in Washington.
Briggs McKenzie, LHP: 6-2, 185. Wendell HS in North Carolina.
Marshall Louque, SS: 6-3, 195lb. Lutcher HS in Lutcher, LA.
Karson Trichel, RHP: 6-4, 200Ib. Ouachita Christian in Monroe, LA.
Pretty healthy mix of positions in this class. RHP and LHP, a few catches and outfielders, but a whole lot of infielders. Remember, all these SS will probably move around in the infield once they get to college.
