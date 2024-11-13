ADVERTISEMENT

RECRUITING 11/13 LSU MBB Recruiting Update

Luke Hubbard

Aug 24, 2023
Matt McMahon and LSU have been on a recruiting heater in 2025, earning commitments from three top-65 players in the class. The early signing period began today, and it looks like they're expecting to get the paperwork from all three of their recruits today.

As of 1pm on Wednesday, November 13th, LSU has already received paperwork from Matt Gihool, the No. 65 overall player in the class. The 6-foot-11 center from Pennsylvania was the Tigers first 2025 commit, and he wasted no time making it official once early signing day rolled around.


As for their other two recruits, the Tigers are expecting to receive their paperwork soon.

Jalen Reece, the Tigers most recent commit in the 2025 class, is a 5-foot-10 point guard from Orlando, Florida. He ranks as the 49th best player in the class and has been a rapid riser in the recruiting rankings. We know McMahon loves his guards, and he's got one that he hopes can become a superstar in Baton Rouge.


Mazi Mosley is the Tigers highest ranked player in the 2025 class (at least as of today). The 6-foot-4 SG played his high school ball at the famous Montverde Academy and ranks as the 40th best player in the class. He's also Magic Johnson's nephew.

Update: Mosley’s papers are now officially in.


The Tigers also just hosted five-star PF, Chris Cenac this past weekend. Sources close to the situation tell us that LSU believes they are "in the mix" for his talents, but he's got a lot of eyes on him. He's originally from New Orleans, so they have that tie to him. They don't expect him to announce his decision during this early signing period, so it may be a while until we learn more.

 
