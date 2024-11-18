Death Valley Insider’s Carter Chandler was on hand for LSU’s baseball scrimmage on Sunday.



Here’s his notes from today’s action…







Carter Chandler: To start, both teams came out firing. Chase Shores started on the mound today and gave up 4 runs in the first inning. Josh Pearson hit an RBI triple off him and then eventually scored from third on a wild pitch. To follow, Dalton Beck hit a two-run home run to right field. The bats were looking good early, which is great but on the other hand they were hitting off their own pitchers. Chase Shores got hit off pretty hard. To follow, in the bottom of the first inning the bats didn’t slow down. Derek Curiel executed a beautiful hit and run to put runners on the corners. Ethan Frey hit an RBI double to get on the board. Blaise Priester proceeded to hit a two-run home run to the opposite field. Freshman, Jon Pearson followed up with a solo home run of his own.



Later in the scrimmage, Ethan Frey hit a home run to left field that hit about halfway up the scoreboard. A lot of home runs were hit today. The bats were hot early, which was excellent to see. So far, the transfers are making a big impact, let’s see if that will carry over to the regular season in a few months. On the defensive side, it was clean and sharp defense, a lot of routine plays were made. Michael Braswell III was playing third base, and he made a really fine play on a slow roller. He attacked the ball and delivered a strong accurate throw on the run. John Pearson also made a good play over at first base, a sharply hit ball down the line that took a high bounce, Pearson was able to field it and toss the ball to the pitcher to record the out.



True freshman William Schmidt made an appearance on the mound today. He recorded two strikeouts in one inning and his velocity was looking good for this time of the year. However, Cade Arrambide took Schmidt deep as he cranked a home run to the opposite field. Besides the home run, Schmidt looked really sharp. Not to mention, Kade Anderson was very effective today and he punched out multiple batters. Look for him to be a difference maker this year. All around it was a great effort by both sides of the scrimmage. I was very impressed with the offense today as there were numerous hard-hit balls. I would say it was a great scrimmage for the LSU baseball program.