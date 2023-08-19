The last practice of fall camp today was held in Tiger Stadium, followed by a scrimmage. Here are some key takeaways from this morning.



The Good:



QB Jayden Daniels was looking strong after a season of training as the uncontested starting QB. His footwork was quick and he was able to complete passes under pressure. He also displayed some elevated speed running the ball.



RB Kaleb Jackson looked like an absolute force. His strength and speed were on full display as he ran a 75-yard touchdown.



Daniels continued to target WR Kyren Lacy and TE Mason Taylor, and they were able to connect on the majority of these passes.





CB Denver Harris was present at practice and participated in the scrimmage. This is coming off of weeks of uncertainty about his participation. Last week, Brian Kelly said Harris was dealing with some personal issues.



Safety Welton Spottsville ended the scrimmage with an incredible diving catch to score a TD







The Bad:



There was another small fight on the field, it happened, but not going to go into too much detail here, because when you’re a 19-year-old kid in 100-degree heat, there’s going to be some high tensions.



There seems to be a lack of depth in the QB realm. Daniels showed some improvement, but performances from Garrett Nussmeier and Rickie Collins left a little to be desired.







The Ugly:



Safety Sage Ryan left the scrimmage early and did not return after an injury to his left shoulder. He stayed on the ground for about 5 minutes with the training staff after a tackle and leaving the field he appeared to have limited to no mobility in his left arm, leaving him questionable for the first game.