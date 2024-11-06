Five-star QB and LSU commit, Bryce Underwood, will make his way to Baton Rouge this Saturday for the Tigers game vs Alabama. The No. 2 player in the country has been solid in his commitment for nearly a year now, but Michigan is making a push. This is a great opportunity to LSU to lock things down with one of the best players in the country.Jahkeem Stewart, a New Orleans native, reclassified from 2026 to 2025 and is now the 4th best prospect in the class. Stewart has traveled across the country to Ohio State, Oregon, USC and other schools, but will now come to BR for the Bama game. It looks like it's a two horse race between LSU and Oregon for his talents, so a big weekend could go a long ways.Another top player in the 2025 class, DJ Pickett, is expected to be on campus this weekend. The LSU commit was supposed to come for the Ole Miss game, but couldn't make it, so he's coming in town this weekend. Pickett is another player who has been solid in his commitment thus far, but has schools such as Miami working to flip him. Like Underwood, another big visit could go a long ways towards locking him down.The fourth and final five-star in the 2025 class making his way to BR this weekend is Harlem Berry. The LSU commit hasn't had a whole bunch of noise surrounding his recruitment, so I think it's safe to say he'll make it to signing day.