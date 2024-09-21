JeffersonPowell
Publisher
Staff
-
- Jun 2, 2011
-
- 1,887
-
- 3,167
-
- 113
LSU’s first major recruiting weekend of 2024 is shaping out for LSU’s return to Tiger Stadium against UCLA. It’s not the illustrious Death Valley at Night that Tiger fans have grown accustomed to, but regardless this weekend is shaping up to be a pretty impressive visitors list for LSU’s game against UCLA. Here’s a look at the notable visitors expected in town.
2025 Targets
One of the biggest names that will be in attendance this weekend is current LSU commit DJ Pickett, who makes another return trip to Baton Rouge. Pickett continues to garner attention from several programs from around the country as the In-state Miami Hurricanes and Oregon among others continue to work for a flip from the LSU commit. Getting Pickett back on campus early in the season is a big win for the LSU staff, he’s shown
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
2025 Targets
One of the biggest names that will be in attendance this weekend is current LSU commit DJ Pickett, who makes another return trip to Baton Rouge. Pickett continues to garner attention from several programs from around the country as the In-state Miami Hurricanes and Oregon among others continue to work for a flip from the LSU commit. Getting Pickett back on campus early in the season is a big win for the LSU staff, he’s shown
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.