Luke Hubbard
Analyst
Staff
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 4,198
-
- 1,876
-
- 113
-
- 22
Today was the Tigers second day of spring practice, but it was the first time media was allowed in. We got to see 20 minutes of practice, and here are some of the notes I took while there:
- All quarterbacks looked sharp. They did some red zone situation work with no defense, but pretty much every throw was on the numbers. Saw Rickie Collins connect with Shelton Sampson on a 25-yard pass that was right on the money.
- Collins also impressed me in individual drills. He was throwing lasers 15-20 yards down field. Obviously, there was no defense, but the arm talent was on full display.
- Looked like everyone on offense was at practice. Didn't get as good a look at the defense, but didn't see anybody major missing. JK Johnson was back after missing all of last season with an injury.
- Aaron Anderson's change of direction and agility is just insane. Kind of expected, but man, he looked different than everyone else getting out of breaks and cuts. Chris Hilton also looked really good in that department.
- Didn't see many exciting drills from the RB's, but Kaleb Jackson looked pretty good from what we saw.
- Corey Raymond was very hands on with the cornerbacks. After almost every rep he was giving pointers to everyone, not just the young guys.
Last edited: