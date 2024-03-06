JeffersonPowell
Publisher
Staff
-
- Jun 2, 2011
-
- 1,697
-
- 2,784
-
- 113
So as you know by now LSU opened spring practice yesterday and while there was no media availability, I've got a few Insider notes to pass along from Death Valley Insider sources.
- Was told Garrett Nussmeier looked confident and comfortable working through drills.
- Was told Kyren Lacy had a very good day and if day one was any indication he could take a big step forward this season.
- Was told Chris Hilton Jr. made some nice plays and showed off his athleticism in going after some 50/50 balls.
- Was told Aaron Anderson had a nice day and wowed with his quickness and was shifty with the ball in his hands. He's always seemed to draw oohs and ahhs in practice, if he can just get that to transition to gamedays.
- Was told Kaleb Jackson really "looked the part" of a No.1 back.
- On the defensive side of the ball I was told that Whit Weeks looked at more comfortable going through drills and showed an improved "command" of the defense.
- Harold Perkins did Harold Perkins things.
- I asked about the DB's and the only thing really shared with me was that there was a lot of movement and rotation on defense especially at DB, but the one play that stood out was a play by Ashton Stamps to prevent a pass. Was told "it wasn't a bad throw, he just made a great play defensively."
- Was told Mason Taylor appears to be 100% healthy and looked good running routes and made some nice plays including what would have been a touchdown in a redzone scenario.