LSU held spring practice No. 3 on Friday, March 8th which was closed to the media. I've been working the texts and calls throughout the weekend to do some digging and see what kind of intel I could come up with on LSU's practice and this what I've got so far. If anything new comes across I'll add to it.
I know it's not a massive update, but we want to bring you what intel we can, especially on those days we can't be there. If I hear more on Friday's practice, I'll add it here.
- Was told that Garrett Nussmeier looks to have built some solid connections with Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton JR. Might not be worth much being only a couple of a days in, but the rapport is clearly there.
- Was told Kyren Lacy continues to look like he’s taking that next step and has made some nice plays in practice and is winning a lot of those 50/50 battles and bringing down the big plays.
- Was told that Chris Hilton Jr has looked "very good" as LSU’s deep threat, not ready to anoint him as the Brian Thomas Jr. 2.0 but I'm told he’s looked impressive early on and really has that extra gear to break away from DB’s in coverage.
- Based on what I’m hearing it’s looking like Lacy and Hilton could come out of spring as Nussmeiers top two options. There’s still plenty of time left but I’ve heard nothing but good things and plenty of talk about big plays in regard to the connections these three have built. The more I continue to hear about Hilton, I’m feeling pretty good about my projection of him cracking the starting lineup.
- Was told there’s a lot of confidence in what Harold Perkins can do at ILB under Blake Baker and some of that has been evident in the first few practices of spring.
- Was told Texas A&M transfer safety Jardin Gilbert has been making plays in practice and is happy to be in Baton Rouge, “fitting in nicely”.
- Transfer Zavion Thomas hasn’t been mentioned a ton but was told he got noticed the other day for making a nice move to get open and making a catch against true freshman PJ Woodland.
- Was told redshirt freshman Kyle Parker made a nice play over the middle against safety Ryan Yaites who was trailing in coverage.
- Was told Javien Toviano had a “rough day” the other day and gave up some big plays in the passing game.
