RECRUITING Visitors List for LSU vs Arkansas

Jun 2, 2011
Another home game for LSU means another packed stadium and an opportunity for LSU to showcase what being a Tiger is all about for prospective recruits. LSU is expected to have another solid group of visitors on hand for Saturday night. He's a rundown of who we're expecting to make it in.

There's a few other notable names that may be in, but I didn't want to add them to the list because I haven't been able to confirm. If I'm able to confirm, I will update accordingly.

2024 Uncommitted Prospects
Timpson (TX) Rivals100 four-star prospect Terry Bussey is slated to be on campus this weekend prior to his Sept.28th announcement. Texas A&M has been getting all the buzz in regard to Bussey's recruitment but it's a big deal for the LSU staff to get the talented Texas prospect on campus to showcase Tiger Stadium prior to his announcement. Getting him in town for a night game under the lights is their opportunity to swing the tide back in their favor.


You might remember former Warren Easton standout Shone Washington from the class of 2022. He committed early to LSU in 2020 but would ultimately wind up signing with Georgia. He later transferred to Scooba (MS) East Mississippi Community College. He holds a recent offer from Colorado and will likely be looking to use this opportunity to get back into the mix with LSU.

2025 Uncommitted Prospects
One of the top five receivers for the class of 2025 will be making the trip over to Baton Rouge from Mississippi for Saturday's game. Cunningham is the No.1 ranked prospect in Mississippi and the fourth ranked receiver in the country. He's already been on campus multiple times including a trip earlier this summer.


2025 four-star receiver Koby Howard of Davie (FL) is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend. He's got a strong relationship with the staff over at Miami, which should be no surprise given his close proximity. He's fresh off a visit to Florida last weekend but LSU could position themselves in the mix with a strong visit to LSU this weekend.

2025 four-star offensive tackle Dramodd Odoms was offered back in May and will be making the trip to Baton Rouge from Houston.


One of the top QB targets for LSU in the class of 2025 is making the trip in from Brentwood (TN). Alabama is considered the team to beat here, so getting him on campus for a night game in Death Valley will do nothing to hurt the Tigers' chances in their pursuit of the top 25 overall prospect for 2025.


With recent visits to Oklahoma and Texas the Rivals four-star offensive tackle tells me he'll be making the trip to Baton Rouge with his family this weekend. He hit me up for a recommendation on where to eat before leaving Baton Rouge. I told him to check out Parrains (one of my favorite spots).


2026 Uncommitted Prospects
2026 standout Lamar Brown is no stranger to LSU. He's expected to be on hand for LSU's game against Arkansas as well making yet another albeit a very short trip to Tiger Stadium.
 
  • Like
Reactions: yunglou1 and DrillMotor
