LSU FOOTBALL News and Notes: LSU fall camp day one

Luke Hubbard

Analyst
Staff
Aug 24, 2023
First Team Offense:
QB: Garrett Nussmeier
RB: Kale Jackson, John Emery, Josh Williams
WR: Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Chris Hilton...Zavion Thomas also saw a couple of plays
TE: Mason Taylor
OL: Will Campell, Garrett Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier, Emery Jones
Second Team Offense:
QB: AJ Swann
RB: Same as first team
WR: Kyle Parker, Shelton Sampson, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas
TE: Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton...Trey'Dez Green got a couple reps
First Team Defense:
S: Jordan Allen, Jardin Gilbert, Major Burns (star)
CB: Sage Ryan, Ashton Stamps
LB: Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins, Greg Penn
DT: Jacobian Guillory, Gio Paez
ED: Sai'vion Jones, DaShawn Womack
Second Team Defense:
S: Kylin Jackson, Ju'Juan Johnson (star), Dashawn McBryde (Now Dashawn Spears)
CB: JK Johnson, PJ Woodland, Jyaire Brown
DT: Shone Washington, Kimo Makane'ole
NOTE: only had five minutes to get all of this, so I missed a few positions, but I'll try to fill them out in the coming practices.
  • Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Jelani Watkins and Zavion Thomas all worked out at punt returner.
  • Shelton Sampson made a couple nice catches, highlighted by a leaping touchdown catch over a defender. He hit his head pretty hard and is being evaluated, but they're confident it isn't too bad.
  • Collin Hurley threw multiple interceptions, including one to Harold Perkins who was covering Mason Taylor down the sideline.
  • Kylin Jackson picked off Rickie Collins the play before the Perkins INT.
  • Ashton Stamps also had a red zone interception on Hurley.
  • Trey'Dez Green looks like a monster out there. Had two big catches in tight coverage. He absolutely looks the part.
  • Kyren Lacy looked like a No. 1 WR. Made some nice catches, including one over Michael Turner Jr.
  • Kylan Billiot beat both PJ Woodland and Joel Rogers for a 40-yard touchdown.
  • Bradyn Swinson was absent from practice.
Number Changes:
Paris Shand: 0
Zavion Thomas: 0
Ashton Stamps: 1
Jardin Gilbert: 2
Chris HIlton: 3
Greg Penn: 3
PJ Woodland: 11
Zy Alexander: 14
John Emery: 22
 
