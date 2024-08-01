Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Jelani Watkins and Zavion Thomas all worked out at punt returner.

Shelton Sampson made a couple nice catches, highlighted by a leaping touchdown catch over a defender. He hit his head pretty hard and is being evaluated, but they're confident it isn't too bad.

Collin Hurley threw multiple interceptions, including one to Harold Perkins who was covering Mason Taylor down the sideline.

Kylin Jackson picked off Rickie Collins the play before the Perkins INT.

Ashton Stamps also had a red zone interception on Hurley.

Trey'Dez Green looks like a monster out there. Had two big catches in tight coverage. He absolutely looks the part.

Kyren Lacy looked like a No. 1 WR. Made some nice catches, including one over Michael Turner Jr.

Kylan Billiot beat both PJ Woodland and Joel Rogers for a 40-yard touchdown.

Bradyn Swinson was absent from practice.

QB: Garrett NussmeierRB: Kale Jackson, John Emery, Josh WilliamsWR: Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Chris Hilton...Zavion Thomas also saw a couple of playsTE: Mason TaylorOL: Will Campell, Garrett Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier, Emery JonesQB: AJ SwannRB: Same as first teamWR: Kyle Parker, Shelton Sampson, Aaron Anderson, Zavion ThomasTE: Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton...Trey'Dez Green got a couple repsS: Jordan Allen, Jardin Gilbert, Major Burns (star)CB: Sage Ryan, Ashton StampsLB: Whit Weeks, Harold Perkins, Greg PennDT: Jacobian Guillory, Gio PaezED: Sai'vion Jones, DaShawn WomackS: Kylin Jackson, Ju'Juan Johnson (star), Dashawn McBryde (Now Dashawn Spears)CB: JK Johnson, PJ Woodland, Jyaire BrownDT: Shone Washington, Kimo Makane'oleNOTE: only had five minutes to get all of this, so I missed a few positions, but I'll try to fill them out in the coming practices.Paris Shand: 0Zavion Thomas: 0Ashton Stamps: 1Jardin Gilbert: 2Chris HIlton: 3Greg Penn: 3PJ Woodland: 11Zy Alexander: 14John Emery: 22